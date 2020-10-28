One Killed, Two Hurt In Clash Over Monetary Dispute In UP

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured on Wednesday when rival factions clashed over money in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The incident took place in Purbaliyan village under Mansurpur police station limits, they said.

Vipin Kumar was killed in the clash, while Ankit and Dhanseth -- all of the same faction -- were injured and taken to hospital, Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Pratap Singh said.

The two groups used firearms and stones against each other, police said.

After receiving information about the clash, a police team rushed to the spot. One person has been taken into custody while a search operation started to nab the remaining accused, the CO said. Security has been tightened and additional police force deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, Singh said. —PTI