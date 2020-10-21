Minor Abducted, Raped By Neighbour In UP

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light following a complaint by the girl''s family in Kairana police station, they said. The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was alone at her house. The man allegedly took her to an isolated place and raped her, police said.

She disclosed the matter to her family, following which they lodged the complaint, they said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Nityanand Rai, police have registered a case against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and police are searching for the accused, who is absconding, he said. —PTI