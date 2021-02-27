Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over suspicion of extra-marital relationship in 2017.

Additional district sessions judge Ram Sudh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Naushad after holding him guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday evening.

According to the prosecution, Naushad stabbed his 30-year-old wife to death over suspicion of extra-marital relationship in the Civil Lines police station area of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on September 16, 2017.

The woman''s father lodged a complaint accusing Naushad of killing her. —PTI