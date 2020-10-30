Kairana MLA Supporters Booked For Disrupting Work At Police Station

Muzaffarnagar: Samajwadi Party's Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan and his 40 supporters have been booked for allegedly disrupting official work at a police station and violating coronavirus norms, an official said on Friday.

SP Nityanand Rai told PTI that police registered a case against the MLA and his 40 supporters for not maintaining social distancing and disrupting official work at the Kairana police station by creating a ruckus.

The MLA had come to the police station in connection with a case. Meanwhile, the SP MLA announced to start an agitation against corruption in police and lodging of false cases against innocent people. —PTI