Five Held In Connection With Murder Of Teacher In UP's Muzaffarnagar

 The Hawk |  17 Oct 2020 2:41 PM GMT

Muzaffarnagar: Five people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old school teacher in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district early this month, police said on Friday.

Police investigation revealed that he was killed over an alleged extra-marital affair.

Sudhir Kumar was shot dead by unidentified men on October 4 when he was returning to home on his motorcycle after giving tuition to students in Bopada village, police had said a day after the incident.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) K P Singh, during investigation, five people were found involved in the murder case and they were arrested on Friday. The arrested accused, including the parents-in-law of a woman, told police that the teacher was shot dead for having an affair with her, the SHO said. —PTI

