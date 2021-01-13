Fake Cement Manufacturing Unit Unearthed In Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A fake cement manufacturing unit was unearthed and more than 2,000 bags of the adulterated construction material were seized in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

An employee of the factory was arrested while a search is on for its owner Rajesh Singhal, the police said. According to New Mandi police station SHO Yogesh Sharma, the factory was unearthed during a special drive on Tuesday evening and more than 2,000 bags of fake cement bearing the brand names of ACC and MP Birla were seized.

The police registered a case against three people and have arrested one of them. —PTI