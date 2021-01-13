Top
Home > Local News > Muzaffarnagar > Fake Cement Manufacturing Unit Unearthed In Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested

Fake Cement Manufacturing Unit Unearthed In Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested

 The Hawk |  13 Jan 2021 4:02 PM GMT

Fake Cement Manufacturing Unit Unearthed In Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested
X

Muzaffarnagar: A fake cement manufacturing unit was unearthed and more than 2,000 bags of the adulterated construction material were seized in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

An employee of the factory was arrested while a search is on for its owner Rajesh Singhal, the police said. According to New Mandi police station SHO Yogesh Sharma, the factory was unearthed during a special drive on Tuesday evening and more than 2,000 bags of fake cement bearing the brand names of ACC and MP Birla were seized.

The police registered a case against three people and have arrested one of them. —PTI

Updated : 13 Jan 2021 4:02 PM GMT
Tags:    Manufacturing   UP   SHO   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X