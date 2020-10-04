32 New COVID Cases In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Thirty-two more people, including eight jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 752 on Sunday, an official said.

The total recoveries rose to 4,111 after 82 more people recuperated, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said. A total of 544 sample results were received, out of which 32 tested positive. The number of jail inmates infected with the virus have increased to 657 after eight more prisoners tested positive, the official said. —PTI