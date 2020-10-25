3 Men Held For Farm Owner's Murder In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting dead a farm owner in Jeevan Puri village here nine days ago, police said.

Two pistols were also recovered from the accused. Farm owner Ankit was shot dead by assailants on October 16 in the village.

Ramraj police station SHO Satendra Kumar said they got information during the probe that the deceased man was said to be in a relationship with a woman.

The three accused -- Randhir, Kuldeep and Ranbir -- confessed to the crime as they did not like the farm owner, the SHO claimed. —PTI