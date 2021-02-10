We Do Not Understand India Due To Lack Of Indianness In Education: Pujari

Meerut (The Hawk): We do not understand India because of the lack of Indianness in education, because we try to understand India in English. If a nation has to understand then its culture has to be understood. Translation culture is not a good culture. Culture cannot be called culture. Culture arises from the sacrament itself. This was stated by Shri Shish Devpujari, National Organization General Secretary, Sanskrit Bharati, and Chief speaker of the program at a seminar organized by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shodhpeeth, Department of Political Science, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, to commemorate the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Talking about Pandit Deendayal, Shrish Devpujari said that Pandit Deendayal Ji worked to carry forward the Indian tradition. He supervised the society very closely. There are two types of people in society. One thinker and another organizer, Pandit Deendayalji was the organizer. We can get inspiration from his life. His human philosophy was the same for everyone. Shrish Devpujari said that the problem of the environment is the result of science. We started harming the environment due to a spate of resources. If the environment is to be protected, limited resources should be used. We should be determined not to give up our values. Chaudhary Charan Singh University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Narendra Kumar Taneja, who is presiding over the program, said that all of us are intellectuals of intellectualism. Pandit Deendayalji was an activist through his works. He presented the welfare system, considering Western culture as an alternative. The culture of Western is individualistic. Pandit Deendayal Ji did not push individualism but said that family, society, nation, creation should be united. The Vice-Chancellor said that all the schemes being run by the Central Government, be it Jan Dhan Yojana, Skill Development, Make in India, are all based on Antyodaya. Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University and Chief Guest of the program Prof. Y. Vimala said that Pandit Deendayal Ji believed in Integral Human Philosophy. If everyone walks together in the whole society, it will be good for the society. If you live with love, society will rise.

On this occasion, the entry issue of Ekatmanav Darshan Trimasiki, a new scientific research journal under the auspices of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Chair, Department of Political Science, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, was also released by the lottery of the Honorable Vice-Chancellor. This quarterly research journal is published in three languages and online. Its main objective is to provide a medium for research and writing to be done in various fields of knowledge by the approach of unitary human philosophy.

Director of Deendayal Shodhpeeth and Prof. Pawan Sharma, Head of the Department of Political Science welcomed all and laid out the outline of the program. Prof. Rajendra Pandey thanked everyone. During this time, Prof. Kirpal Singh, Prof. AK Chaube, Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Prof. Naveen Chandra Lohani, Prof. Nilu Jain Gupta, Prof. Bindu Sharma, Prof. Snehlata Jaiswal, Prof. Anil Malik, Prof. Anuj Kumar, Prof. Shailendra Sharma, Dr. Vivek Tyagi, Press Spokesperson Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Dr. Narendra Pandey, Dr. Ravi Kumar, Dr. Bhupendra Kumar, Dr. Devendra Ujjwal, Santosh Tyagi, Bhanu Pratap, etc. were present.