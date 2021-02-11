Meerut (The Hawk): In the three-day workshop at Ismail National Women's PG College Meerut, the Department of Mathematics on its own portal gave information to the teachers and students about the ongoing courses related to various subjects. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Huma Masood, Principal of the college, and Dr. Sonia Gupta, Head of the Department of Operations Mathematics. The purpose of the three-day workshop is to inform the students on the world's largest online portal started by the central government, to get information about online courses and enroll them and get education from them. The workshop, which started on 10 February, will conclude on 12 February. So far, more than 200 female students from all departments of the college participated extensively in the workshop. Ismail National Women's PG Aided College is the first local chapter of NPTEL in Meerut, a National Coordinator of the self portal. Regarding the portal itself, Dr. Sonia Gupta said that there is a portal for online courses by the government for various courses. Through which students and teachers can get education from home by joining online courses of various subjects and can also get certificates by taking exams. The purpose of this workshop is to enhance knowledge through online education. Dr. Deepti Kaushik, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Dr. Mamta Singh, Dr. Parul Tyagi Dr. Shivali Aggarwal, Dr. Sudha Goyal, Dr. Deepti Saxena, Dr. Renu Agarwal, Meena Rajput, etc. were present in the workshop.