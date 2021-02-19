Three-Day 14th Higher Education Summit Organized By ASSOCHAM Inaugurated

Meerut (The Hawk): The three-day 14th Higher Education Summit organized by ASSOCHAM was inaugurated on 18 February 2021 by Hon'ble Minister of Education, Government of India, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji. At this summit, Hon'ble Education Minister apprised of the positive impact of the Indian education system through the new education policy, Education Minister emphasized on research in education, called by the Prime Minister. Speaking on the occasion, Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chancellor of Shobhit University and Co-President of National Education Council of ASSOCHAM, Swami Vivekananda ji's ideas with which we can build our life, build character and reconcile ideas He praised the new National Education Policy keeping the fact that "education is worthy". He said that the National Education Policy is based on the basic spirit of the country. It connects the past with the future. This policy will contribute significantly in the creation of new infrastructure for business training in both rural and urban areas with higher education. The new education policy aims at providing education as well as presenting India's diversity in terms of regional languages. Integration and harmony is a very important initiative. He suggested that a detailed roadmap for the implementation of the new education policy needs to be issued. Thus, the implementation process of education policy across the country To start smoothly. There is a need to set a definite time frame for the implementation of the new education policy. The summit will be attended by the country's premier academician and Dr. Anil Sahastrabuddhe, Chairman All India Council for Technology Education, Dr. Mrs. Pankaj Mittal, Principal Secretary University of Indian Union, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Department of Science and Technology, Vineet Agarwal, President Assocham, Dr. Prashant Bhalla, Shri Vineet Gupta and Neeraj Arora were the keynote speakers.