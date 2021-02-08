The six-day online workshop concluded in B.Ed. Department of MIET

Meerut (The Hawk): A six-day online workshop, running under the Art and Esthetics course at the B.Ed Department of Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology at Baghpat Bypass, was successfully completed. The workshop was conducted under the leadership of instructor Geetu Sharma from Pidilite Industry Limited. The workshop was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Sachin Kaushik. During this period, the students received training in various handicrafts related activities such as Tartoys Making, Ganesh Making, Bottle Art, Mosaic Work, Miniature House, Appan Art. The workshop coordinator Alpana Sharma and all the teachers and non-teaching staff of the department were supported in making this workshop a success.