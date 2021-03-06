Science Exhibition Organized At IIMT

Meerut (The Hawk): A science exhibition was organized by the School of Basic Science and Technology, IIMT University, Meerut, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, 'An Initiative' (IIC). Students of the School of Basic Science and Technology showcased their scientific talent in this exhibition. Chief Guest, Dr. SK Bansal Pro-Vice-Chancellor, IIMT University, Sahima Naqvi First Prize for Accident Prevention Model, Second Prize for Projector Model Himanshu Sharma, Prashant Kumar Tyagi, Special Pal and Third Prize for Li-Fi Technology. And provided Kanishka Kumar, Lakshita Sharma, and Shivani Pal with the security alarm. Dr. Avnish Shrivastava Dean, Vikas Kumar, Head of Department, and all the faculty members encouraged the participating students. Dr. Neha Saxena played a special role in making this event a success.