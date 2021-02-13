Top
Home > Local News > Meerut > Radio IIMT 90.4 FM Celebrates World Radio Day With Listeners

Radio IIMT 90.4 FM Celebrates World Radio Day With Listeners

 The Hawk |  13 Feb 2021 4:04 PM GMT

Radio IIMT 90.4 FM Celebrates World Radio Day With Listeners
Meerut (The Hawk): IIMT 90.4 FM, the first community radio in metropolitan Meerut on the occasion of World Radio Day, reached out and thanked their listeners. Because in today's social media era, if the radio is popular, it is only because of its listeners who did not leave radio alone and gave a lot of love even in the era of television-internet. All the listeners were very happy to meet the team of Radio IIMT 90.4 FM and everyone wished Radio Day to the entire team. On the occasion of World Radio Day, radio director Sugandha Shortia told that during the last one year, during the Corona period, Radio IIMT made public aware of various campaigns by going through various campaigns. Radio IIMT 90.4 FM also worked with UNICEF and WHO in these programs. RJ Hussain, Gaurav, Swati, Adesh, Aditya and Baburao, Rajesh Yadav, Sanjay Singh Upadhyay, Pravesh Kumar Valmiki, Lala Jaggimal, etc. were present on this occasion from the radio team.

