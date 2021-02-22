MIET Wins The 'Best Road Safety Club Award' In Lucknow

Meerut (The Hawk): The Road Safety Month Concluding Program was organized at the Indira Gandhi Foundation in Lucknow. During this time, MIET's Road Safety Club was awarded the Best Road Safety Award. The award was given jointly by Principal Secretary Transport Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Planet Avnish Awasthi, Transport Commissioner Dhiraj Sahu, Director General Medical and Health Devendra Singh Negi. The Indian Road Safety Campaign was being run by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Ministry for the last 9 months. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the guide of this campaign. Under its campaign, public awareness workshops and competitions related to various road safety were organized. In which MIET Road Safety Club also participated. 20 zones were created in Uttar Pradesh, in which the Road Safety Club of 200 colleges and universities participated. During this time MIET's Road Safety Club received the Best Road Safety Club Award for participating in various competitions and doing excellent work. During this District Coordinator Satyam Garg, Team Leader Apoorva Bhatia, Coordinator Sandeep Sirohi from MIET's Road Safety Club Were Present. MIET Group Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Puneet Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma, Coordinator Sandeep Sirohi congratulated student for the same.