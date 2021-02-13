Midas Motors Selected 10 Students Of MIET

Meerut (The Hawk): Midas Motors Company organized a placement drive at MIET. Students of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and MBA participated during this period. In this selection process, HR tested the talent of the students by conducting written and oral examinations as well as interviews with their partner team. Finally, after the HR interview, 10 finalists of MIET were selected. On this occasion, College Placement Coordinator Akanksha Aggarwal told the students that many companies are coming to the college continuously for the placement of students of core science, computer science, information technology, electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering. And many companies are in constant contact, who can come to the college anytime to select students. So students have to work hard and prepare themselves for the interview. On this occasion, MIET Group Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice President Puneet Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma, Placement Coordinator Akanksha Aggarwal, Ayushi Prakash congratulated the selected students.