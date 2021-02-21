Man Arrested For Spitting On Dough While Preparing 'Rotis' In UP

Meerut: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after he was caught on a camera ,spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function.

The accused was identified as Naushad.

In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus. The police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in. —IANS