Man Arrested For Spitting On Dough While Preparing 'Rotis' In UP

 The Hawk |  21 Feb 2021 4:24 PM GMT

Meerut: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after he was caught on a camera ,spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function.

The accused was identified as Naushad.

In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus. The police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in. —IANS

Updated : 21 Feb 2021 4:24 PM GMT
Tags:    Rotis   UP   Arrested   

