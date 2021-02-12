IIMT Life Line Hospital Organized Free Health Counseling Camp

Meerut (The Hawk): On behalf of IIMT Life Line Hospital, a free counseling camp was organized at BSNL office Shastri Nagar, Meerut. Medical counseling was provided to more than 127 people in the camp. Free counseling was provided by the Physician and Eye Doctor in the counseling camp. Checks of sugar, blood pressure, oxygen level were made free in the camp. In the free counseling camp, the physicians of IIMT Life Line Hospital told BSNL workers how to stay healthy. Doctors said that do not ignore any changes in the body. After getting 40 years of age, he underwent a regular physical examination. Especially take blood sugar and blood pressure very seriously. These normal-looking diseases later lead to serious diseases. At the same time, we can keep our bodies healthy by adopting a proper diet and lifestyle and doing regular yoga and exercise. But do not treat anybody disease yourself, consult a specialist doctor. So that the disease does not become the cause of any serious disease in the future. CGM Sanjeev Aggarwal, OSD Bhupendra Kaushik, Sachin Sharma, Dr. Amit Dutt, and Dr. Jamshed Ali, etc. were present in the camp.