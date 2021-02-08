Health Camp organized by IIMT Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital

Meerut (The Hawk): A free Ayurvedic medical camp was organized today by IIMT Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at the Skill Development Center, Block, Ganganagar. Treatment of air-related diseases, arthritis, abdominal diseases, skin diseases, and gynecological diseases was done by the team of doctors in the camp. Giving information about the prevention of diseases in the camp, Dr. SK Tanwar said that Giloy is a medicine similar to nectar which is best for the prevention of diseases. Consumption of Giloy is very useful for the prevention of fever from time to time like dengue, chikungunya, corona, etc. It can be consumed as a powder, decoction, tablet, and infusion artist. Giving information about the measures to be healthy, Dr. Rutu said that controlled routines and eating seasonal fruits and vegetables are the best measures for good health. The camp was inaugurated by Shri Satraj and Principal Dr. Rakesh Panwar, the owners of the Skill Development Center. Dr. SP Singh, Dr. Nisha Rana, Dr. Rutu, Dr. SK Tanwar, Chandraprakash, Dr. Rhythm, Shekhar, Amarpal, Sumit, Praveen Kumar, and Daya Prakash were supported in the camp. 175 patients were treated in the camp and information was given about staying healthy through yoga and panchakarma.