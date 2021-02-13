Grand Celebration Of Freshers Party 'Fragrance-2021' At Subharti Fine Art College

Meerut (The Hawk): A Fresher Fragrance-2020-21 party was organized by the aristocratic students of Subharti Fine Arts and Fashion Design College to welcome new students. The program was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Subharti University, Brig. Singh lit the lamp. The theme of the program organized in Pandit Ravi Shankar Maharaj Auditorium Performing Arts Department was the theme. Keeping the theme in mind, the students decorated the entire hall with balloons, colored paper, and flowers. Vice-Chancellor Brigadier VP Singh while wishing all the students a bright future, said that the college is like a family, all the students should follow the path of their teachers and work in their own interest. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shalya Raj appreciated the presentations of all the students. He said that with this type of program, students get an opportunity to show their talent and also get a detailed introduction to each other. He congratulated Alima Khan, Miss Fresher, Nimika Gupta, and Hrithik, Mr. Fresher, for giving excellent copies and presenting them with presents and presents. Principal Dr. Pintu Mishra welcomed all the students and congratulated them. He wished all the new students, including Miss Fresher Alima Khan, Nimika Gupta, and Mr. Fresher Hrithik, to study with diligence and diligence and do excellent work in the field of art. At the party, the archaic students welcomed everyone by giving a colorful presentation for the newcomer students and made them aware of the sour and sweet experiences of the college. First Maniraj's charming dance forced everyone to clap. After this Yash, Tanishka, Gunjan, Arpita, Dynasty, Nikita, Swati, Mushkaan, Deepak, Parth, Abhinav, etc. presented group dances. Miss Vidhi Khandelwal thanked everyone. Dr. Bhavna Grover and Dr. Sadhna chose Miss Fresher and Mr. Fresher by introducing and presenting talent to the students. Operations were conducted by Nikita and Pranav. Faculty associate law Khandelwal and Kishan Kundara etc.