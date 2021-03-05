Girls Learn Bets For Their Self-Protection: Prof Y Vimala

Meerut (The Hawk): A one-day self-defense camp was organized at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University under the ongoing Mission Shakti program by the Uttar Pradesh government. In which students were trained in various methods of self-defense. This training conducted by Unified Shotocom Karate Self-Defense Academy Mandu Vatika Meerut, Chaudhary Charan Singh University Vice-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Y. Vimala said that crime is increasing nowadays with most girls and women molesting cases. Huh. Girls are considered weak in society. Program coordinator Prof Bindu Sharma said that martial art is an art in which you can protect yourself while remaining fit. Through this art, you can give a befitting reply to molesters. Self-protection makes you mentally and physically strong. The program was conducted by Dr. Nidhi Bhatia. Prof. Neelu Jain Gupta (President, Department of Animals), Dr. Vivek Tyagi (Coordinating Law Department), Dr. Narendra Pandey, Dr. Dharmendre, Dr. Amarpal, Dr. Shikha Vashistha Ramesh Yadav etc. were present in this program. On the second day of the three-day martial arts training camp under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan of the Uttar Pradesh government for the protection and self-reliance of women and girls in the history department, martial arts instructor Sunil Kumar under the direction of the department head, Prof. AV Kaur and Prof. Aradhana, Guru Harkishan Higher Secondary School, Kuti Shastri Nagar, Meerut imparted martial arts training to the girl students. The girls learned the method of self-defense under increased training.