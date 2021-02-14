Top
 The Hawk |  14 Feb 2021 4:39 PM GMT

First Pharmacy Event Program Organized At Drone College Of Education
Meerut (The Hawk): First Pharmacy Event Program was organized at the Drone College of Education, Sardhana in which school students showed their talent and enjoyed the program. A large number of school students took part in the program organized and also got the latest important information in the field of education in the first pharmacy awareness program organized. At the end of the program, Principal Chhatar Singh congratulated all the students and wished them a bright future for making the First Pharmacy Awakening Program fantastic.

