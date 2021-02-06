Farmers On Protest Submit A Memorandum To ADM In The Absence Of DM

Meerut: On Saturday, farmers who came to collect memorandum in collectorate to protest against the Agriculture Bill by the Indian Farmers Union, were agitated when the DM was not found. Angry farmers sat on a dharna in the collectorate and stubbornly demanded the DM to be called. Later, ADM City and other officials who reached the spot took a memorandum from farmers explaining it to them. Let it be said that Chakka Jam was first announced by the farmer's organizations in protest against the agricultural law. But on Friday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other organizations retreated from the talk of Chakka Jam in UP and some other states. After this, farmers of all these states were instructed to submit a memorandum to the DM in their respective districts on Saturday. A dozen farmers arrived at the collectorate on Saturday along with Bharatu Kisan Union spokesperson Bablu Jitouli in Meerut district. The farmers demanded the district collector be called out. But after not getting in the DM's collectorate, the farmers were agitated and sat outside the DM office. The farmers alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not even listening to the farmers, now the district officials have also turned away from the farmers. As soon as the information on the matter was received, ADM City Ajay Tiwari, ACM Brahmapuri Sandeep Srivastava, and ACM IV Soumya Guru Rani arrived among the farmers. The officers took their memorandum explaining to the farmers as it happened. After which the farmers were picked up from the dharna and sent back.