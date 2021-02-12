Doctors On Hunger Strike To Save Health Services

Protest against Mixopathy continued on the second day, women doctors took command

Meerut (The Hawk): IMA members were sitting on hunger strike at the IMA headquarters. During this time, more than 1100 members of IMA including medical students residents, and women physicians are participating. The hunger strike was started on the IMA campus on 10 February, which was announced to continue for the next 2 days i.e. 12 February. IMA President Meerut Dr. Anil Kapoor and IMA Uttar Pradesh President Dr. NK Bansal, IMA Secretary Meerut Dr. Manisha Tyagi discussed in detail the side effects of Mixopathy and the difference in safety and quality of surgery to Mixopathy. Told and many physicians also had their views on this subject. During the address, the doctors had said that according to the ordinance brought by the central government, almost a surgeon has been allowed by Ayurvedic doctors, which is a gross injustice to the people of India. Mixopathy on the second day, furthering this link

The fast continued in protest against which was commanded by women doctors. At around 9:00 pm in the evening, a large number of women physicians took part in the fast at the IMA headquarters in Meerut, IMA President Dr. Anil Kapoor, other senior doctors Dr. Renu Bhagat, Anupam Sirohi, Anju Rastogi, and IMA Secretary Dr. Manish Tyagi, The hunger strike started under the leadership of Dr. BP Singhal, Dr. Rishi Bhatia, Dr. Virottam Tomar. While giving his views, he said that 95% of patients in India provide treatment through the modern medical system. The medical facility is edited by the modern medical system. All medical methods have their own importance. All medical practices should be developed independently in a full science manner. We are strongly against this. Mixopathy will significantly reduce the quality of doctors in our country, due to which the level of medicine will decline significantly. Where today, due to the quality of teachers in India, a large number of patients are treated abroad in the country and abroad, Indian doctors have a good image abroad, due to the lack of quality, the demand of doctors abroad will reduce, due to which India cannot get treatment from abroad. Will. Indian Medical Association demands from the Government of India that Mixopathy should not be applied in any situation. The doctors said that every method is complete in itself. It is not rational for the government to allow surgery to diploma holders in 6 months. This quality of medicine will affect the quality, it will be messing with the health of medical patients, there is a shortage of doctors, so seats in medical colleges should be increased where qualified doctors of every system should be prepared. We are in favor of developing every medical system independently. . A large number of women physicians including Dr. Pratibha Gupta, Dr. Namita Sharma, Dr. Rajni Gupta, Dr. Monica Tomar, Dr. Himani Aggarwal, Dr. Neelima Agarwal, Dr. Kavita Jain, Dr. Nisha Jain, Dr. Manisha Gupta, Dr. Neeta Arora participated.