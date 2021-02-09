Debate Competition Organized At IIMT

Meerut (The Hawk): A debate competition was organized in the MBA department under the School of Commerce at IIMT University, Ganganagar. Should the subject of the competition impose Kovid tax on Indian capitalists, so that every person can be vaccinated for free? Participating in the debate competition, students of various colleges expressed their views on the above topic. The winner of the competition was Abhishek Singh of the MBA department. Kritika Kukreja of MBA was second and Yash Mittal of BCom in third place. Debate competition was started by the Head of Department, Dr. Aftab Ahmed with his statement. Finally, the Dean of the department Dr. Satish Kumar Singh thanked everyone. The event was organized by Pooja Sharma. Prof. Brajesh Kumar and Santram Singh helped to make the program successful.