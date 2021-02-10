Brilliant Opening Of Two-Day Sports Festival Competition-2021 At Venkateshwara

Meerut (The Hawk): The two-day sports festival "Competition-2021" was inaugurated at the Sri Venkateswara Sansthan at Delhi Roorkee bypass. In which half a dozen sports competitions including mini-marathon, javelin throw, short throw, long jump were organized on the first day.

The two-day sports festival "Competition-2021" organized at the Dhyanchand Sports Complex of Venkateshwara Institute was inaugurated by Dr. Sudhir Giri, Chairman of the Venkateshwara Group, Pratulabhupati Dr. Rajeev Tyagi, by lighting the lamp in front of the statue of Mother Saraswati and cutting the lace. First, the flag march/guard of honor was presented by the School of Nursing and the School of Paramedical Sciences and various tableaux scattered around the culture of the country. After this, Arif, Vikrant II, and Monis Yellow House got a third-place from Blue House in the 100-meter race (boys category). In 100 meters (Girls category) Bhoomika got first place from Green House and Heena second of Yellow House and Anjali Saini of Red House got third place. In the hurdles, Shakeel of Green House and Sandeep of Red House got the second position. In the hurdles (Girls category), the role of Green House was first, Kanchan second and Deepa of Red House got the third position. Apart from this, javelin throw, flywheel throw, relay race, and belly competition were also organized. In this sequence, tomorrow, Thursday, a cricket match, a tug of war, and a final match of Ballywal will be played. In his address, Group Chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri said that India has the most youth in the world. China and Indonesia is in second place. This youth power is the backbone of the new India. In sports competitions, it not only makes the youth physically strong but also gives them mental fortitude. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajeev Tyagi said that on the strength of youth power, India is steadily moving upwards each year in the medal table of international sports competitors. Along with boys, daughters of 2 countries are collecting medals in international events. This is the new picture of a strong strong India. Vice-Chancellor Prof. PK Bharti and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Piyush Pandey also addressed the inaugural function of "Competition-2021". Nursing Principal Dr. Anna Brown, Meerut Campus Director Dr. Prabhat Srivastava, Deputy Director Distance Education Alka Singh, Joint Registrar Dr. Rajesh Singh, Arun Kumar Goswami, Neha Banga, Divya Dineshan, Pratibha, Afzal, Media Incharge Vishwas Rana, etc. were present on the occasion.