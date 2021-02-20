Awareness Rally On 'Education Is Equality' On World Social Justice Day Held In Venkateshwara

Meerut (The Hawk): On the International Social Justice Day, a one-day seminar on the axis of equality and social justice was organized on the occasion of International Social Justice Day at the Venkateswara Institute, Delhi-Rudki bypass. In which the speakers in one voice advocated the elimination of casteism, religionism, racism, apartheid, gender discrimination, unemployment, economic and social inequality only by education. Apart from this, along with government efforts to fight these social global evils, the common man was also given a pledge of equality and social justice along with world welfare by taking out an awareness rally in the institute calling for the common man to ensure his responsibility. Dr. Sudhir Giri, Chairman of the Venkateshwara Group, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajeev Tyagi, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. PK Bharti of the statue of Saraswati Maa inaugurated the seminar on the axis of equality and social justice on behalf of the Department of Law and Sociology in the Dr. CV Raman Auditorium of Venkateswara Institute. This was done by lighting the lamp.

Group Chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri said that the aim of celebrating World Social Justice Day is to eradicate the spread of globalism, apartheid, apartheid, sexism, casteism, theism and establish a message of equality, unity, and peace, and brotherhood all over the world. It is possible to build a strong nation/world by fighting these evils only through education. Come on World Social Justice Day, let us all resolve to eliminate the distortions such as inequality, poverty, and discrimination in society and create a prosperous and fair society in which every person gets equal opportunities for development and for all. An equal justice system should be available.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajiv Tyagi said that everyone should work for the protection of human rights and treat everyone as equal. Millions of voluntary/educational institutions are fighting for equality and social justice all over the world including the United Nations. The government of various countries is also continuously working in this direction. But till the able common man does not become a part of this campaign, then it is not possible for every person (who is isolated from the mainstream of society) to get justice. After this, an awareness rally for social justice and equality was organized on the institute campus. The one-day seminar was also addressed by Vice-Chancellor Prof PK Bharti, Registrar Prof Piyush Pandey, Dr. Anna Brown. Joint Registrar Dr. Rajesh Singh, Deputy Director Distance Education Alka Singh, Neha Banga, Divya Dineshan, Afzal Khan, Noor Mohammad, Kuldeep, Media Incharge Vishwas Rana, etc. were present on the occasion.