Apollo Launches North India's First State-Of-The-Art IVF Centre In Noida

Meerut (The Hawk): Apollo fertility, a part of the Apollo Health & Lifestyle and Apollo Hospitals group, announced its expansion into Northern India with the establishment of its first, state-of-the-art standalone fertility centre in Noida bringing a ray of hope to couples who are unable to conceive naturally.

Spread across 6500 Sq. ft, the standalone fertility and IVF centre is equipped with a state-of-the-art CLASS 100 lab with separate AHU and HEPA filters, laminar air flow embellished with advanced and modern technology. Located in the heart of the city of Noida, in sector 18, this centre is Apollo Fertility's 14th unit of the brand.

Apollo Fertility centres, following the mission of Apollo Hospitals, aim to bring fertility treatment of international standards within the reach of every individual, providing the most affordable and accessible services to all. This centre will have facilities that cater to all sorts of infertility related issues ranging from diagnostics, USG, IUI, IVF,ICSI, Assisted laser hatching, Blastocyst culture,Embryo glue, PGS ,PGD,Laparoscopic &Hysteroscopy surgeries, to offer a gamut of services under one roof. The highly trained and experienced team of doctors, who are experts on Reproductive Medicine with the best profiles and experience in the country, will beperfectly equipped to address both male and female infertility issues.