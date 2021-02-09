AKTU Launches Five-Day Faculty Development Program

Meerut (The Hawk): Five-day faculty development program was organized by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Lucknow at Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut Bypass NH 58. The subject of which was "care of animals used in traditional and artificial intelligence-based research". The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Vijay Pal Singh, Joint Director of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India New Delhi, Professor Surendra Singh from AIIMS, MIET Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Puneet Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma, F.D.P. Coordinator Dr. Nitin Sharma lit the lamp jointly. Chief Guest Dr. Vijay Pal Singh and Special Guest Professor Surendra Singh were honored by MIET Chairman Vishnu Sharan by giving them shawls and insignia.

Dr. Vijay Pal Singh, Joint Director of FSSAI, said that any medicines are used on animals for clinical trials before being given to humans. How we have to choose the animals to be used in research and research and how to take care of them is a very big topic. Used on animals for any type of research. For which his care should be done in a very effective way, he told that if the researcher is giving a dose of medicines with his hand daily to the animal, then he will have to give medicines regularly on his own. If someday someone gives medicine to your animal with your hand, the animal will feel stressed from a stranger. Which will affect the research result and the data of your research will be spoiled. Therefore, the researcher should give medicine to the animal with his own hands. Professor Surendra Singh from AIIMS said that for the first time when a disease appears, new medicines are tested for its treatment. Testing of drugs during treatment is called a clinical trial. But now these trials are being done wrongly. It is fast growing in India. We alone have five percent of the worldwide clinical trials. Coordinator of the Faculty Development Program and Director of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Dr. Nitin Sharma said that in the Faculty Development Program sponsored by AKTU, teachers will be taught real knowledge of how to use animals for research. Around 275 teachers from various states of the country participated. During this, Dr. Vipin Kumar Garg, Dr. Anup Kumar, Ajay Chaudhary, Vishwas Gautam, etc. were supported.