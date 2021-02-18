7 MCA Students Selected For The Post Of Software Engineer

Meerut (The Hawk): 7 students from the MCA Department of Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut Bypass NH 58, were selected as Mobiloitte Technologies Company. The selection was made on the basis of virtual interviews and written tests by the HR of the company. In the selection process, the final selection was done after online examination, coding programming test, personal interview in HR, and technical rounds. More than 70 children participated in the virtual placement workshop. All the students were selected as software engineers. MIET Group Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Puneet Aggarwal, Placement Director Akanksha Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma, Department Head Bina Sachan, Placement Coordinator Ayushi Prakash congratulated the selected students.