Maha Kumbh Mela: Haridwar Painted In Colours Of Folk Tradition, Culture

Haridwar: A mix of religious and cultural features of Hinduism, Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been filled with colours of folk tradition and culture this year. The walls in Uttarakhand's Haridwar are being painted with colourful theme. Walls are painted on the theme of Hindu mythology, in light of Maha Kumbh Mela. It has been painted at the places of tourists' interest. Maha Kumbh Mela had begun on 'Makar Sankranti' on January 14 will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months. The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years. —ANI