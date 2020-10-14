Hero Motocorp Donates FRVs To The Health Authorities In Haridwar

Haridwar: As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, donated four specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the state health authorities in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. These First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp.

The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Continuing its assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to front-line personnel from different state authorities to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at the Hero 's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital."

Mr. Mukesh Goyal, Plant Head – Haridwar, Hero MotoCorp handed over the four FRVs to Mr. C. Ravishankar, District Magistrate, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Till date, Hero MotoCorp handed over more than 29 FRVs to the government authorities of various Indian states including - Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

As part of its relief efforts for the people impacted by Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp has already distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,201 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakhs face masks and 29,000+ PPE kits to government hospitals, the Police departments and other agencies.