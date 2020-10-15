Top
Dr S S Negi Appointed As Advisor To U'khand CM For Forest

Dehradun (The Hawk): Dr S S Negi Vice Chairman Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission has been appointed as Advisor to Uttarakhand Chief Minister for Forest. He is former Director General of Forests and Special Secretary to Government of India and was Vice Chancellor and Director Forest Research Institute, Dehradun for seven years. Dr Negi is also Chairman of Uttarakhand State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. He has rich experience in forestry, wildlife and Environment at national and international levels and has also worked as consultant to the World Bank.



