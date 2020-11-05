Youth is the most valuable part of the country: PU VC

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The youth should be enthusiastic for the development of the nation because the youth is the most valuable part of the country who is responsible to create healthy society, said Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh while releasing the annual magazine "Jawan Tarang" of Department of Youth Welfare, PU. He further added that at present the whole world is facing the Covid19 with courage and consciousness and should be taken seriously. He added that during this time, the youth should be engaged in positive activities and Panjab University is continuously striving for the fulfilment of this objective. He said that publishing of this magazine provides a platform to the youth to express their emotions and share their dreams.

Prof. Raj Kumar praised the Editorial Board of "Jawan Tarang" for their achievement of publishing such a wonderful magazine during this Pandemic. He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Youth Welfare to organise online Cultural Competitions during the Pandemic.

While thanking the Vice Chancellor , Dr. Nirmal Jaura, Director Youth Welfare informed that this magazine consists of creative literary writings of the students from Panjab University affiliated colleges as precious memories. Dr. Nirmal Jaura specially thanked the Editorial Board and Student Writers.