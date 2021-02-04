World Cancer Day celebrated at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Medical Physics and Deptt. of National Service Scheme, Panjab University celebrated the World Cancer Day today by organizing a webinar titled "World Cancer Day: How does it matter?" By Prof. Sushmita Ghoshal, HOD, Department of Radiotherapy, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Prof. Sushmita Ghoshal gave glimpse about the awareness of the Cancer and answered curious questions from the youngsters. She encouraged participants for the Cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics in his told that the cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. He added that everyone should be sensitized about the causes of Cancer.

Earlier, Dr. Naveen Kumar, University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, P.U. introduced the speaker.

The webinar was attended by Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Dr. Tilak Raj, Dr. Anuj Kumar, Dr. Navneet Kaur, Dr. Sucha Singh, around 65 faculty, NSS Programme officers, NSS Volunteers and students.