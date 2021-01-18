Workshop At UIFT, Panjab Varsity

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD) organized four days online workshop on 'Textile surface ornamentation techniques' from 12-15th January 2021. This workshop began with the sharing of experience by alumnus of the department, Ms Manisha, who shared her experience of learning, experimenting and implementing certain methods while designing for her own label 'Kalakari.' Ms Kirti, Faculty with the department coordinated the workshop.

Participants were imparted with knowledge and trained in diverse techniques and different aspects of fabric painting, such as one-stroke painting, colour application, handling paint brushes, preparing flower bunches, leaves, etc. Students also experimented on a variety of surfaces other than textiles and prepared fashion jewellery. Liquid embroidery using 3D outliners to give effect of different hand stitches and traditional embroidery was also learnt by participants. Kashish, a student of B.Sc (Fashion and Life style technology) commented " I have learnt and gained confidence in utilising the technique of using fabric paints in so many ways and on different products that I am able to create different products- bags, jewellery, T-shirt etc in just 4 days. It was a great experience to be a part of this workshop."

Students showed their enthusiasm not only in learning the skills but also in crafting and creating many lifestyle products. Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD appreciated the efforts of the resource person and the students and remarked that such kind of skill training definitely help students to vent out their creativity on one side and also make them realise their own talent which they can further hone to set up their own enterprise.