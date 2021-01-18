Webinar To Celebrate The 'Road Safety Month' At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized an online webinar to celebrate the 'Road Safety Month', today. Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, Department of Life Long Learning and Extension, Panjab University informed the participants that 'Road Safety Month' is being celebrated at National Level from today i.e. 18.01.2021 onwards. Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways is going to start it today at National Level.

Dr. Kang said now-a-days, because of fog conditions, it is must for every driver to use fog lamps and follow the Road Lanes. Beside this, we must always follow Road and Traffic Rules, which is good for us and others. Dr. Kang emphasized that we should know and learn road signs and follow them. Dr. Kang further said that two wheeler drivers must wear helmet and four wheeler drivers and passengers must wear seat belts. She informed that one must not use mobile while driving and respect the speed limit. In the end, Dr. Kang reminds the participants that "Bachao Vich Hi Bachao Hai".

The faculty members, students and staff members of Life Long Learning, University Institute of Fashion Technology and Centre for Social Work attended the webinar.