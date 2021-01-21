Webinar On Motor Vehicle (MV): Rules & Regulations

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh on occasion of National Road Safety Month (18th Jan, 2021- 17th February, 2021), has organized a webinar titled "Motor Vehicle (MV): Rules and Regulations" on January 21, 2021. The Chairperson, Dr. Kuldeep Singh inaugurated the webinar by the welcome address. Dr. M. Sanjeev Singh introduced the speaker and the topic to the participants. The speaker, Ms. Prerana Arora Singh, CEO, People Trust, Jaipur discussed about the significance of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Rules and Regulations. She deliberated upon the provisions and amendments made in Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 and highlighted its merits in coming times. Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Hemant Kumar (DIG), BSF, Sh. Vejay Kumar, Deputy Commandant, BSF attended the webinar.

Approximately 46 participants participated in the webinar. Ms. Priyanka Mittal proposed the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the webinar.

