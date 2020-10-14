Web Lecture On NEP2020 At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Interdisciplinary Center for Swami Vivekananda Studies in collaboration with Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) organized a web lecture on the topic of "NEP 2020: Paradigm shift in Idea of University" by distinguished speaker, Prof. S. K. Singh, Senior Advisor, Innovation Council and University Incubation Centre, Aligarh Muslim University. A noted physicist, Prof. Singh and has more than 30 years of teaching and 40 years of research experience.

Prof. Singh traced the history and development of Universities and explained that the present model of universities was based on what British Raj had implemented for colonial subjugation of India. The aim of the previous education policy that was formed around 200 years ago was to create a workforce for the British Raj and to create an atmosphere where a feeling was generated that Western culture is better. He quoted many excerpts from Macaulay's document to prove his point. He said that NEP 2020 will go a long way in freeing us from chains which confined us to develop a new idea of a University. Prof. Singh stated that NEP 2020 is very high in morals, aims and objectives and has come at the right time. Then he went on to discuss some important points of NEP 2020. In addition to teaching and research there will be two new components of innovation and community involvement that will transform the society. There will be less dropout rates, Common Admission Test for Universities etc. He concluded by saying that the policy in itself is not enough, we need the finance and human resource in order to implement it.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, in his inaugural address spoke with pride that Panjab University is a 138 year old University and has been consistent with making its presence in every field whether it is sports or academics. Two years back it was first in sports in India and in incubation activities it is presently second. He said that in the past few months during the lockdown, Panjab University has organized more than 350 webinars in its various departments.

Earlier, Dr. Vishal Sharma from Department of Forensic Science introduced the theme and the speaker to the participants.

Dr. Monika Agarwal from University Institute of Applied Management Sciences moderated the webinar.

Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean, Alumni Relations welcomed everyone and thanked the speaker for taking out time for this lecture. She said that the lockdown had been a boon as they could invite such eminent personalities like the present speaker to address students, alumni and faculty of Panjab University.

Later, Prof. Singh answered all the questions from the audience.

Prof. Renu Thakur, Coordinator ICSVS gave a vote of thanks.