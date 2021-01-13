Web-Lecture at DIS, Panjab Varsity

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dean International Students, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised an International Lecture of Dr. Vijay Rana, an award winning senior NRI Journalist from London who delivered his lecture on, 'How To Fight Negativity And Create A Mindset For Positivity And Success'.

Dr. Vijay Rana, the distinguished speaker, started his lecture by giving tribute to Swami Vivekananda. He shared some objectives of positive psychology with the audience. He gave due importance to the good habit formation and laid emphasis on unity of body and mind. "To keep our mind where our body is" significant for our success. The brain may be trained and changed with practice, said Dr. Rana. 'Smile' leads to the longevity, as it makes a person happy and positive. Meditation is helpful in reviving brain cells, said the speaker on basis of a research undertaken by Americans and proposed by Dalai Lama.

In order to exercise positivity, elimination of negative emotions like anger, worry, frustration, guilt, envy, regret from our lives is essential. Dr. Rana delved on the fact that, the expression of gratitude brightens our mood, makes us healthier, lesser stressed and more energetic. We must surround ourselves with positive people, do acts of kindness, spend time with family and friends and inculcate the habit of 'giving' whether in form of kind words, smile, appreciation, applause or encouragement.

Dr. Rana emphasized that we us must look for a purpose in life in order to save ourselves from mental decline. One must engage oneself in meaningful and purposeful activities for improving our cognitive health. While attending to our correct sitting and walking posture, breathing deeply and speaking gently, not using harsh language, we may build confidence which leads to immense joy and contributes towards effecting positivity in us. Dr Vijay Rana remarked that one must not caste down one's self as one must understand that 'self is the friend of self and self is the enemy of self'.

The lecture of Dr Rana was followed by question-answer session which was highly interactive and informative.

Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh in his message attached importance to the attitude of acknowledging positive aspects of life for bringing positivity within oneself. Kindness, compassion and happiness are the ways of being positive in one's approach.

Professor Devinder Singh Thakur, Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor and Coordinator, B R Ambedkar Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh referred to Swami Vivekananda's remark that negativity cannot surround people at any moment of their lives. Professor Thakur said that the engagement in constructive activities brings happiness and keeps one away from negativity. One must think positive and do positive in life to spread happiness and harmony.

Earlier, Professor Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, Panjab University, Chandigarh formally welcomed the speaker and the participants. Introducing the theme of the lecture she said that negativity is the psychological state that holds the person back who is inclined towards learning from negative experiences. The topic of the speaker is relevant in present times of pandemic, Covid-19, when negative thoughts are more likely to grip our minds and we are keen to know as to how these may be transformed into positive thoughts. Professor Anju Suri introduced the speaker to the audience.

The web-lecture ended with formal vote of thanks extended by Dr. Priyatosh Sharma, Chairperson, Department of History, Panjab University, Chandigarh