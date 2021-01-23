Virtual Alumni Meet 2020-2021

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Institute of Educational Technology and Vocational Education, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized online annual Alumni Meet 'IETVEIANS meet 2021'

Dr. Amritpal Kaur, Coordinator Alumni meet welcomed the Alumni. The worthy chairperson Dr. Kanwalpreet Kaur gave insights on the emotional bonding, alumni have with their alma mater. In her address she motivated the Alumni's to achieve greater heights in their life. Department honoured its two distinguished alumni Deepika Arora and Shabana Bano from the first passout batch of the institute. Nearly 60 Alumni of the Department participated in the first virtual alumni meet. Later the Alumni shared their experiences and success stories.