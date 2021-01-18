UIPS Scholar Awarded Young Researcher Award 2020

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Gajanand Sharma, PhD research scholar of Pharmaceutics division at University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University has been awarded the Young Researcher Award 2020 by Institute of Scholars (InSc), Bengaluru. The award has been conferred for excellent research conducted by Mr Sharma related to the development of novel drug delivery formulations for the treatment of severe arthritic pain related disorders. The uniqueness of this piece of research work relates to the nano-technological transformation of an old established drug into a new level of clinical efficacy, which may prove to be an equivalent to the potential of a newly discovered molecule.

Mr Sharma is actively working for high-value industrial pharma research projects with the final aim of translation of "Lab-ready idea" to that of "clinical and commercial reality" under the direct guidance of Professor Om Prakash Katare of University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh, along with Bhupinder Singh Bhoop and Dr Gurpal Singh of University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS).