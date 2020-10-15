Team Enactus of PU wins KPMG Business Ethics Grant 2020

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Enactus team of Panjab University has once again brought fame and

glory to its University by winning the grant of Rs. 50,000/- for its

projects- "Project Dhra " & "Project Uday ", told Prof. Seema Kapoor,

Faculty Advisor, Enactus team.

Enactus, Panjab University is a community of students using the power of

entrepreneurial action to uplift the underprivileged sections of

society. The team in its endeavor to make bigger impacts had applied for

the KPMG Business Ethics Grant, 2020. Out of 58 Enactus teams nationwide

that had contested for this grant, Enactus Panjab University was

selected among top 10 teams.





Project Dhra aims to uplift the potter community in and around

Chandigarh by promoting the art of pottery as well as eradicating the

use of plastic ware. Project Uday works on similar lines by eliminating

the use of plastic bags by bringing up cloth bags into function and also

uplifting the underprivileged semi-skilled women. Both the projects were

started with an aim to curb plastic menace, conveyed Amandeep Singh,

Vice President of Enactus team.

The team is highly motivated and has formulated a road map to accomplish

greater goals by utilizing the grant money to build a better world for

everyone, conveyed Sumedha Sen and Ishpreet Kaur of Enactus Team. The

team President, Shubham Jindal, expressed sincere gratitude towards

Enactus India and Panjab University administration for the constant

support and motivation that has always been provided to the team for its

endeavours.