Team Enactus of PU wins KPMG Business Ethics Grant 2020

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Enactus team of Panjab University has once again brought fame and
glory to its University by winning the grant of Rs. 50,000/- for its
projects- "Project Dhra " & "Project Uday ", told Prof. Seema Kapoor,
Faculty Advisor, Enactus team.
Enactus, Panjab University is a community of students using the power of
entrepreneurial action to uplift the underprivileged sections of
society. The team in its endeavor to make bigger impacts had applied for
the KPMG Business Ethics Grant, 2020. Out of 58 Enactus teams nationwide
that had contested for this grant, Enactus Panjab University was
selected among top 10 teams.
Project Dhra aims to uplift the potter community in and around
Chandigarh by promoting the art of pottery as well as eradicating the
use of plastic ware. Project Uday works on similar lines by eliminating
the use of plastic bags by bringing up cloth bags into function and also
uplifting the underprivileged semi-skilled women. Both the projects were
started with an aim to curb plastic menace, conveyed Amandeep Singh,
Vice President of Enactus team.
The team is highly motivated and has formulated a road map to accomplish
greater goals by utilizing the grant money to build a better world for
everyone, conveyed Sumedha Sen and Ishpreet Kaur of Enactus Team. The
team President, Shubham Jindal, expressed sincere gratitude towards
Enactus India and Panjab University administration for the constant
support and motivation that has always been provided to the team for its
endeavours.