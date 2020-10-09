Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies in collaboration with the Department of Defence and National Security Studies and Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology organised a special lecture on "Dynamics of National Education Policy 2020", by Prof. A D N Bajpai, Department of Economics, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, Former Vice Chancellor Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Prof. Bajpai very aptly discussed the dynamics of NEP-2020 by initiating the talk with multi and interdisciplinary concept of education. He talked of the importance of education in overall character development and employability of the students. The flow of knowledge and learning through mother tongue will help both students and teacher to use their potential fully. He emphasized on the analytical aptitude, creativity and realistic approach for the advancement of higher education.

Prof. Bajpai discussed an innovative concept of 7 and 10 year integrated programs for post-graduation and Ph.D., respectively. In his view the experience of retired teachers can be profitably used for the success of National Education Policy 2020. He pointed out that content/component of research should go beyond the conventional limitation and should encourage the amalgamation of knowledge generation for the societal use more vigorously. In his view this policy is a futuristic policy which will take our education system to new heights and will help us to connect to our roots. The institutions should work according to institutional development plan which will ensure setting the goals for them and achieving them in due course of time.

Earlier, Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University in his welcome address threw light on the main features of the National Education Policy 2020 and also stressed for the sharing of resources with other institutions and industries.

The lecture was very well received by the participants and was followed by a fruitful discussion.