PRCI Inks MoU With Rayat Bahra University

School Of Management Studies At Rayat Bahra University To Encourage Communication Research

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) inked another MoU with Rayat Bahra University to strengthen the industry-academia partnership and established a Young Communicators Club.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor of Rayat Bahra Dr Parvinder Singh, and the National Vice Presidsent of PRCI C J Singh and North Zone Head of PRCI Renuka Salwan.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Parvinder Singh said that communication is an essential skill for the newer generation of business managers and entrepreneurs that could help them get ready for the leadership positions.

CJ Singh said that the growth of civilization and every aspect of life is impacted by the quality of communication and its management therefore plays a significant part in managing any organization, as well as self-management since everything begins with the communication within one's own self.

Renuka Salwan informed that PRCI has setup YCC in various institutions in the region to engage with the youth and prepare them for challenges of life.

The PRCI chief mentor and chairman emeritus, M.B. Jayaram, National President of PRCI, Dr T Vinaykumar and National Head of YCC Ms Chinmaye Pravin, sent their best wishes to the management of Rayat Bahra University for establishing YCC in their campus.