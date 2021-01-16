Part-time sweeper gets first vaccine in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old man, who works as a part-time sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 here, was the first person in the city inoculated against Covid-19 on Saturday.

Arun, the worker who is pursing Class XII through distance education, said he joined the hospital when the pandemic had struck.

He took up the job owing to financial stress at home.

Chandigarh Health Services Director Amandeep Kaur Kang and Medical Superintendent V.K. Nagpal were among those who got the vaccination on the first day.

--IANS