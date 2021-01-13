Panjab Varsity VC Releases 2021 Calendar By PUNTEF

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Professor Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor Panjab University, Chandigarh released the New Year Calendar for the Year 2021 which was an initiative of Panjab University Non Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF), in his office today in the presence of Mr. Deepak Kaushik, President and other office bearers.

PU VC appreciated the efforts of taking out this Calendar and urged to carry on the official work with vigour and spirit.

Mr Kaushik expressed his heartiest gratitude for VC's encouragement and support for every initiative .