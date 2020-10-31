Panjab University startup steps towards Conscious consumerism in Food!!

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Today, two students ,Vibhushit Singh and Sourav Kansal of Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology along with Chairperson Professor Amrit Pal Toor and Mentor Prof. Sushil Kumar Kansal met Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar and discussed regarding their startup in Food. The students have launched their second product 'Amazin' Raisin' under their main startup 'Freako Fresh'. Earlier in March, the students had also launched their product 'Anar in a Jar'.

Amazin' Raisins are made using traditional techniques and does not contain any additives such as shiner, preservatives or additional sugar-coating. This has helped the raisins maintain most of its nutrition structure such that their raisins have three-fold more protein than the commonly available raisins. Adding onto this, their raisins have a unique texture, taste, and colour which is very different from the green raisins which are available in the market. The commonly available raisins are dipped in chemicals and have sugar coating as the grapes used for them aren't ripe or of good quality.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the startup and felt that the vision of the startup is unique . The students have done engineering in Food Technology and heavily accredit their mentor Prof. Sushil Kumar Kansal and Panjab University.