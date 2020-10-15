Official Website Launched For The Int'l Conference To Be Held In March 2021 At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Chandigarh launched the website www.icamse2021.weebly.com for the International Conference on Aspects of Materials Science and Engineering to be held on 05th - 06th March 2021. All accepted papers of the conference will be published in Elsevier's Scopus indexed journal: Materials Today: Proceedings. Conference coordinator Dr. Shankar Sehgal who is also Managing Guest Editor of Materials Today: Proceedings welcomed the guests and informed them that more than 250 papers are expected to be presented during the conference.

The website www.icamse2021.weebly.com was launched jointly by Prof. J.K. Goswamy, Dean Faculty of Engg. & Tech. and Prof. Renu Vig through an online method. Prof. J.K. Goswamy apprised the audience about the importance of Materials Science and its impact on life. Prof. Renu Vig motivated the audience to participate in the conference as it is a multi-dimensional domain related to materials. Dr. Parveen Goyal, Secretary Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Fellow Panjab University thanked Prof. Raj Kumar Honourable VC and others for their guidance and support in proper planning of the conference. Last date for submission of the papers is 25th December 2020.