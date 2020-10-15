Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Computer Science and Applications, Panjab University Chandigarh organized a webinar on 'NEP 2009/2020: Open Standards For

Interactive Computing' on October 15th, 2020. The occasion was graced by Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean Research and officiating Dean of University Instructions, Panjab University

Chandigarh.Hehighlighted upon the mandate of NEP 2020 which is to make the education system holistic and multidisciplinary and encourage the

use of technology for effective teaching.

He dwelled upon the changes proposed by the policy which were :- Multiple entry and Multiple exits, abolishment of M.Phil, autonomy which

could be given to private colleges, one regulator for higher education and parity between the government and private colleges.

Prof. Maninder Singh, Head of Computer Science and Engineering Department and Center of Information and Technology Management (CITM),Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, highlighted the importance of quality education which can only be achieved through a strong framework and design.He also focused on 2009's Right to Education in the Constitution of India which provided free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as

a Fundamental Right.He emphasised on quality education and virtual labs and the change in the overall spending of the government from 3% of the

GDP to proposed 6% of the GDP on the national education, and the key aspect of measurement such as international rankings and research

aspect.He vividly explained the importance of Google Colaboratory and Project Jupyter(Project Jupyter exists to develop open-source software,

open-standards, and services for interactive computing across dozens of programming languages) through interactive examples and great

explanation.

The programme was coordinated by Prof. Sonal Chawla, DCSA, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The session was overwhelmingly attended by DCSA

students, research scholars, faculty from other departments and colleges too.







